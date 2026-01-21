Coury Hospitality Details Portfolio Growth Amid 40th Anniversary

DALLAS, Texas—Coury Hospitality marked its 40th anniversary by detailing its recent growth, as the company doubled its hotel portfolio in 2025, expanded into several new U.S. markets, and accelerated development of its lifestyle brands.

In 2025, Coury Hospitality grew its portfolio to 42 hotels. The company also expanded into new destinations through hotel openings and management acquisitions across California, Chicago, Atlantic City, and Florida, among others.

The company also completed several strategic renovations and brand transitions, including the conversion of a former Cambria Hotel in Southlake, Texas, into The Elmore Hotel, now operating within Marriott’s Tribute Portfolio. In Dallas, The Beeman Hotel is scheduled to transition to Hotel Mockingbird in February 2026, also joining the Tribute Portfolio. Coury Hospitality’s portfolio has also expanded with the repositioning of The Loom Hotel in Warwick, Rhode Island, now part of Hilton’s Tapestry Collection.

“Reaching 40 years is meaningful, but what matters most is the trust we’ve built with our owners and brand partners,” said Paul Coury. “Because we own and operate hotels ourselves, we understand the investment and the responsibility that comes with each property. That perspective shapes how we approach every decision, from capital planning to guest programming and operations, and why we treat every hotel as if it were our own.”

With nearly 10 hotels in the active pipeline, spanning new developments, brand transitions, and the management of existing assets, Coury Hospitality continues to scale. Looking ahead, Coury Hospitality will continue expanding its proprietary Vin Hotel Collection in 2026, with the expansion of its flagship property, Hotel Vin in Grapevine, Texas, which is under construction to double in size and set to open next year, as well as Hotel Vin Rogers, a new hotel opening its doors in Rogers, Arkansas, this fall.