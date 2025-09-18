LOS ANGELES, California—Coury Hospitality announced the opening of its newest property, the Hilton Garden Inn LAX Los Angeles Airport. The hotel was recently renovated after its conversion from a La Quinta by Wyndham hotel. The 280-room hotel is owned by NewcrestImage and managed by Coury Hospitality of Grapevine, Texas.

“We are excited to officially open the Hilton Garden Inn LAX Los Angeles Airport and welcome guests to experience the warm, inviting service our brand is known for,” said Lupe Ramirez, General Manager, Hilton Garden Inn LAX Los Angeles Airport. “Whether travelers are here for business, leisure, or a little of both, we look forward to providing the perfect mix of comfort, convenience, and hospitality that makes every stay memorable.”

Hilton Garden Inn LAX Los Angeles Airport is one mile from the Los Angeles International Airport and offers convenient access to SoFi Stadium, Intuit Dome, and the Kia Forum. The 10-story property is within 10 minutes of many beach cities and the Santa Monica Pier.

The hotel offers guestrooms and suites that have recently been refreshed; they provide work areas, beds, and in-room technology. Amenities at the pet-friendly property include a free airport shuttle, a fitness center open 24/7, an outdoor patio with a fire pit, complimentary WiFi, a business center, 3,225 square feet of event space to accommodate functions for up to 200 people, a mini-market, and an on-site restaurant – The Garden Grill.