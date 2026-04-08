Coury Hospitality Adds Hotel Cleveland, Autograph Collection, to Its Portfolio

DALLAS, Texas—Coury Hospitality announced its appointment by Skyline Investments to manage Hotel Cleveland, Autograph Collection, a landmark hotel in downtown Cleveland, Ohio. This management acquisition marks the thirteenth Autograph Collection property in Coury Hospitality’s portfolio.

Originally opened in 1918, Hotel Cleveland is the second-largest Autograph Collection hotel in the country, with nearly five hundred guestrooms and sixty-five thousand square feet of meeting and event space. Following an extensive $90 million renovation, the hotel reopened in 2024. Hotel Cleveland includes two new dining outlets: Maker, which serves artisanal cocktails and comfort food, and Mowrey’s, serving early-nineteenth century American-style breakfast.

Coury Hospitality continues to expand its footprint within the Autograph Collection, with four additional hotels currently in development. This includes the continued expansion of its Vin Hotel Collection, including the renovation of its flagship property, Hotel Vin in Grapevine, Texas, which is currently under construction and set to double in size when it reopens next year, as well as the debut of Hotel Vin Rogers in Rogers, Arkansas, this fall.

Statements From Leadership

“We were impressed by Coury Hospitality’s acumen in innovative food and beverage programming and their expertise in managing experiential lifestyle hotels, particularly within the Autograph Collection,” said Neha Kapelus, chief executive officer at Skyline Investments. “With a shared vision for creating a vibrant, community-based atmosphere, we’re confident this partnership will continue the strong momentum behind the reimagined Hotel Cleveland.”

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“At Coury Hospitality, we specialize in creating lifestyle hotels that become destinations within their communities, which makes Hotel Cleveland a natural addition to our Autograph Collection portfolio,” said Andrew Casperson, president of Coury Hospitality. “We’re looking forward to partnering with Skyline Investments to build on Hotel Cleveland’s legacy through dynamic culinary programming and memorable guest experiences. At a property that is already such an important part of Cleveland’s history and culture, we’re excited to further elevate its role as a gathering place for both visitors and locals.”