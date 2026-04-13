Courtyard by Marriott Waikiki Beach Completes Renovation

HONOLULU, Hawaii—Courtyard by Marriott Waikiki Beach announced the completion of its comprehensive renovation. Every guestroom was redesigned, and the 850-square-foot Penthouse was updated as well. Led by design firm //3877, the project added a collection of new experiences to the property: an open‑air lobby and lounge; CRATE, a grab‑and‑go concept; dining at Aloha Amigo and Peppermint Café & Pool Bar; and Ali‘i Coffee Co.

“The transformation of Courtyard by Marriott Waikiki Beach is about more than interior transformations; it’s about creating inviting spaces that connect guests to the heart of Waikiki—business ready, island steady,” said General Manager Paul Garcia. “We’ve reimagined the guest experience to celebrate the pulse of paradise while honoring Hawai‘i’s art of hospitality, defined by the warmth of aloha.”

Project Details

The renovation included the redesign of the penthouse, which offers new guestrooms, designer furnishings and finishes, an executive kitchen, and a wraparound outdoor terrace offering beach‑city views.

The refresh introduced a series of enhancements, such as updated guestrooms and suites, new furnishings, refined finishes, and reconfigured layouts. A palette of blues, warm tones, natural textures, and ocean‑inspired details drew inspiration from the surrounding landscape and Waikīkī itself.

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Across the property, communal spaces have been updated as well. The indoor‑outdoor lobby connects guests to the surrounding courtyard. The pool and patio function as a gathering place, with integrated fire elements and flexible seating. Guests receive access to a nine‑hole mini golf course, an upgraded fitness center, Spa Pure Waikiki, refreshed meeting spaces, and a saltwater pool within the Moi tower.

Food & Beverage

Aloha Amigo, the hotel’s signature restaurant by ZETTON Inc, combines island influence and Mexican flavors. The menu includes tropical‑forward dishes and handcrafted cocktails. Peppermint Café & Pool Bar, also by ZETTON Inc., serves light bites and cocktails with island ingredients at poolside.

Ali‘i Coffee Co. serves drinks with beans roasted in‑house by island local James Webb. The menu includes crafted cold brews, nitro coffee, specialty teas, and signature “coff‑tails,” alongside toasted sandwiches and fresh pastries.