FOSTER CITY, California—Marriott International, Inc. today announced the 147-room Courtyard by Marriott San Mateo Foster City has completed renovations to its guest rooms, meeting rooms, public spaces and fitness center. The newly refreshed hotel, located at 550 Shell Boulevard is owned by Clarion Partners and managed by Marriott International, Inc. of Bethesda, Maryland. The renovation includes updated guest rooms with new furniture, fixtures and soft goods, updated public areas including meeting rooms, as well as a refurbished Bistro and new fitness center.

Courtyard by Marriott San Mateo Foster City is situated between San Francisco and San Jose, the family-friendly hotel boasts a convenient location to many of the top attractions in the area, including Alcatraz Island, San Mateo Fairgrounds, Hillsdale Shopping Center and San Mateo County Event Center. The three-story hotel is just nine miles from San Francisco International Airport and 30 minutes from San Francisco and offers easy access to numerous shopping, dining and entertainment options.

All guest rooms at the hotel have been completely redesigned and include plush bedding, new carpeting, furniture, wall coverings and draperies as well as Courtyard’s signature features such as functional workspaces, spacious bathrooms, complimentary in-room Wi-Fi and mini-fridges. Other guestroom amenities include the latest in-room entertainment technology, allowing guests to access their streaming accounts through the large HDTV.

Amenities at the Courtyard by Marriott San Mateo Foster City include a a 24/7 fitness center, two meeting rooms plus a boardroom with a combined 1,728 square-feet of functional event space, a 24-hour Market, a courtyard area with a fire pit and the Bistro restaurant serving American cuisine, Starbucks coffee and evening cocktails.