FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH, Florida—Courtyard Fort Lauderdale Beach announced that its extensive renovation is nearing completion, and it has rebranded as Courtyard Oceanside Fort Lauderdale Beach. Located steps away from the sands of Fort Lauderdale Beach, the redesigned hotel offers guests a coastal experience with ocean views.

“We are thrilled to welcome guests to the newly transformed Courtyard Oceanside Fort Lauderdale Beach,” said Steve Zunt, director of sales and marketing. “This transformational project is all about delivering a sophisticated, upscale experience that remains true to the vibrant, laid-back spirit of Fort Lauderdale Beach. Whether guests visit for business or leisure, the upgraded amenities, now featuring the Seabreeze Poolside Bar, and exceptional dining at The Mast, our newly branded restaurant, will make every stay at Courtyard Oceanside Fort Lauderdale Beach unforgettable.”

“We’re pleased to welcome this renovation as part of the exciting momentum happening along our beachfront,” said City of Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis. “Every investment in Fort Lauderdale contributes to the continued growth and improvement of our beach, strengthening our city’s position as a world-class destination and driver of economic opportunity.”

Set for full completion later this month, the renovation includes every corner of the property. Courtyard Oceanside Fort Lauderdale Beach will present guests with a fresh identity that complements the seaside atmosphere of Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Highlights of the Transformation Include:

Stunning Poolside Bar & Breathtaking New Sundeck: Dive into oceanside views at the newly branded and renovated Seabreeze Poolside Bar, which includes a pool deck, firepits, personalized cabanas with cabana service, and cocktails, all set against sweeping views of Fort Lauderdale Beach. The space is available for corporate and social events, meetings, weddings, and more.

Modern Coastal Guestrooms: Every guestroom has been redesigned with aesthetics and comfort in mind. Floor-to-ceiling windows provide views of either Fort Lauderdale Beach or the Intracoastal Waterway, paired with amenities designed to enhance the stay of leisure and business travelers alike.

Stylish Redesigned Public Spaces: The lobby now has a redesigned, modern décor, and inviting spaces for socializing or relaxing with a welcoming atmosphere that embodies the essence of beachside comfort.

Introducing “The Mast” Restaurant: Courtyard Oceanside Fort Lauderdale Beach introduces “The Mast,” a new dining destination that blends sophistication with a relaxed coastal vibe. The restaurant offers fresh, locally inspired cuisine.