Courtyard By Marriott Across Univeral Orlando Completes Renovation

ORLANDO, Florida—Performance Hospitality announced the completion of a multi-million-dollar conversion and rebranding of the Holiday Inn & Suites Across from Universal Orlando to the Courtyard by Marriott Across Universal Orlando.

“Performance Hospitality is thrilled to unveil the new Courtyard by Marriott that will attract leisure, corporate, and convention guests,” said Erin Arpke, general manager of Courtyard by Marriott Across Universal Orlando. “This hotel transition marks more than a brand change – it ushers in a new era of elevated service with enhanced amenities, reimagined guest experiences, and the benefits of one of the world’s leading hotel loyalty programs, Marriott Bonvoy®. Plus, we are pleased to announce our continued status as a Universal Partner Hotel.”

As part of the brand transition, the hotel has undergone comprehensive renovations and enhancements designed to update the guest experience. Upgrades include fully renovated guestrooms, modernized public spaces, and the introduction of two new food and beverage options: The Bistro & Bar, an onsite dining destination with Starbucks beverages, fresh breakfast selections, evening cocktails, and light dinner fare, and The Crate Grab-N-Go, a self-service market offering snacks, beverages, and travel essentials for guests on the go.

Situated directly across from Universal Orlando Resort, the hotel is minutes away from International Drive, The Orange County Convention Center, Icon Park, Walt Disney World, SeaWorld, Orlando Premium Outlets, and a variety of local dining hotspots.

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Property Details

The hotel includes: