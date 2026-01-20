ARLINGTON, Virginia—Annual U.S. hotel occupancy and revenue per available room (RevPAR) fell year over year for the first time since 2020, according to 2025 data from CoStar.

U.S. Hotel Performance

2025 (Percentage change from 2024)

Occupancy: 62.3 percent (down 1.2 percent)

ADR: $160.54 (up 0.9 percent)

RevPAR: $100.02 (down 0.3 percent)

Among the top 25 markets, New York City saw the highest absolute levels in each of the key performance metrics: occupancy (84.1 percent), ADR ($333.71), and RevPAR ($280.71). Occupancy was 0.2 percent lower than 2024, while ADR and RevPAR were up 4.7 percent and 4.5 percent, respectively.

San Francisco, California, posted the highest increases in ADR (up 6.0 percent to $225.82) and RevPAR (up 11.8 percent to $155.84), while St. Louis, Missouri, posted the largest gain in occupancy (up 6.5 percent to 61.7 percent).

Advertisement

Houston, Texas, saw the steepest drop in occupancy (down 8.6 percent to 58.9 percent).

Las Vegas, Nevada, registered the largest declines in ADR (down 4.3 percent to $199.79) and RevPAR (down 10.9 percent to $149.13)