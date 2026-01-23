CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Positive Yearly Comparisons

ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported positive year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar‘s latest data through January 17.

U.S. Hotel Performance

January 11, 2026-January 17, 2026

Percentage change from comparable week in 2025

Occupancy: 56.1 percent (up 0.7 percent)

ADR: $157.21 (up 0.9 percent)

RevPAR: $88.19 (up 1.6 percent)

Miami, Florida, saw the highest ADR gain (up 11.8 percent to $287.54), due to the impact of the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, registered the largest lift in RevPAR (up 21.8 percent to $86.68).

Overall, 16 of the top 25 markets saw an increase in RevPAR.

Washington, D.C., reported the most pronounced decreases in ADR (down 31.3 percent) and RevPAR (down 32.1 percent to $93.43) with difficult year-over-year comparisons from the weekend of last year’s Presidential Inauguration.