CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Positive Yearly Comparisons

ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported positive year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar‘s latest data through January 3.

U.S. Hotel Performance

December 28, 2025-January 3, 2025

Percentage change from comparable week in 2024 and 2025

Occupancy: 50.5 percent (up 4.4 percent)

ADR: $175.47 (up 3.4 percent)

RevPAR: $88.65 (up 7.9 percent)

Overall U.S. performance was driven by strong leisure demand during the holiday period.



Among the top 25 markets, Minneapolis, Minnesota, saw the largest increase in occupancy (up 14.9 percent to 42.7 percent).



Miami, Florida, reported the highest jumps in ADR (up 17.1 percent to $383.32) and RevPAR (up 26.4 percent to US$337.51).



Tampa, Florida, registered the steepest drops in occupancy (down 15.2 percent to 65.8 percent) and RevPAR (down 9.4 percent to $112.70), while Atlanta, Georgia, posted the largest ADR decline (down 8.3 percent to $98.19).