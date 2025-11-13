CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Positive Yearly Comparisons

ARLINGTON, Virginia—Due to a comparison against election week in 2024, the U.S. hotel industry reported positive year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar‘s latest data through Nov. 8.

U.S. Hotel Performance

November 2-November 8, 2025

Percentage change from comparable week in 2024

Occupancy: 64.2 percent (up 2.5 percent)

ADR: $162.70 (up 3.6 percent)

RevPAR: $104.42 (up 6.2 percent)

Among the top 25 markets, San Francisco, California, (up 43.0 percent to $157.43) and Washington, D.C. (up 43.0 percent to $138.52) matched for the largest increase in RevPAR.

San Francisco, California, also reported the highest occupancy lift (up 23.1 percent to 71.6 percent), while Washington, D.C., posted the largest jump in ADR (up 21.9 percent to $195.73).

Advertisement

Tampa, Florida, registered the largest declines in occupancy (down 20.6 percent to 67.2 percent) and RevPAR (down 24.1 percent to $109.67), due to the elevated displacement demand period that followed Hurricane Milton in 2024.

