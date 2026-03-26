ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported positive year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through March 21, 2026.

U.S. Hotel Performance

March 15, 2026-March 21, 2026

Percentage change from comparable week in 2025

Occupancy: 67.7 percent (up 2.7 percent)

ADR: $169.02 (up 2.2 percent)

RevPAR: $114.44 (up 4.9 percent)

Among the top 25 markets, Denver, Colorado, reported the largest increases in occupancy (up 19.1 percent to 73.2 percent) and RevPAR (up 30.7 percent to $104.94). The market’s performance was helped by the APS Global Physics Summit.

St. Louis, Missouri, posted the highest ADR gain (up 15.5 percent to $137.38) and the second-largest RevPAR lift (up 29.6 percent to $99.13).

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Overall, 18 of the top 25 markets saw a lift in RevPAR.