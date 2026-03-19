ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported positive year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through March 14, 2026.

U.S. Hotel Performance

March 8, 2026-March 14, 2026

Percentage change from comparable week in 2025

Occupancy: 65.7 percent (up 2.3 percent)

ADR: $167.97 (up 3.2 percent)

RevPAR: $110.29 (up 5.6 percent)

Among the top 25 markets, San Francisco, California, reported the highest increases across each of the three key performance metrics: occupancy (up 22.1 percent to 77.5 percent), ADR (up 34.6 percent to $263.43), and RevPAR (up 64.4 percent to $204.08). The market’s performance was lifted by the Game Developers Conference.

World Baseball Classic host, Miami, Florida, saw the second-largest performance gains: occupancy (up 10.1 percent to 87.3 percent), ADR (up 17.0 percent to $315.14), and RevPAR (+28.9% to US$275.04).

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Overall, 20 of the top 25 markets saw a lift in RevPAR.