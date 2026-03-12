ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported positive year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through March 7, 2026.

U.S. Hotel Performance

February 29, 2026-March 7, 2026

Percentage change from comparable week in 2025

Occupancy: 63.0 percent (up 1.2 percent)

ADR: $166.47 (up 3.6 percent)

RevPAR: $104.92 (up 4.9 percent)

Among the top 25 markets, Las Vegas, Nevada, reported the highest increases across each of the three key performance metrics: occupancy (up 19.1 percent to 85.0 percent), ADR (up 60.0 percent to $291.25), and RevPAR (up 90.5 percent to $247.61). The market’s performance was lifted by the triennial CONEXPO-CON/AGG.

San Diego, California, saw the only other double-digit lift in occupancy (up 12.5 percent to 73.5 percent), which drove the second-highest gain in RevPAR (up 20.7 percent to $153.11).

Due to comparison against last year’s Mardi Gras period, New Orleans, Louisiana, registered the steepest drops in ADR (down 12.8 percent to $196.89) and RevPAR (down 17.2 percent to $135.63).

Orlando, Florida, recorded the largest occupancy decline (down 6.4 percent to 76.2 percent).