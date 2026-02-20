CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Positive Year-Over-Year Comparisons

ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported positive year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through Feb. 14, 2026.

U.S. Hotel Performance

February 8, 2026-February 14, 2026

Percentage change from comparable week in 2025

Occupancy: 61.5 percent (up 2.6 percent)

ADR: $167.98 (up 1.9 percent)

RevPAR: $103.35 (up 4.6 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Los Angeles, California, reported the largest increases in ADR (up 18.2 percent to $225.66) and RevPAR (up 26.5 percent to $173.40). The market’s performance was due to the NBA All-Star Game.

San Diego, California, saw the highest lift in occupancy (up 12.5 percent to 79.7 percent) and the second-largest gain in RevPAR (up 20.2 percent to $178.12).

Last year’s Super Bowl host, New Orleans, Louisiana, posted the most pronounced decreases in ADR (down 20.9 percent to $249.68) and RevPAR (down 23.3 percent to $170.93).

Orlando, Florida, registered the only double-digit occupancy decline (down 10.0 percent to 76.4 percent).