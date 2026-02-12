ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported positive year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through Feb. 7, 2026.

U.S. Hotel Performance

February 1, 2026-February 7, 2026

Percentage change from comparable week in 2025

Occupancy: 56.4% (+1.1%)

ADR: $158.69 (+1.7%)

RevPAR: $89.55 (+2.8%)

Among the Top 25 Markets, San Francisco reported the largest increases across each of the three key performance metrics: occupancy (+33.5% to 78.7%), ADR (+108.3% to $409.25) and RevPAR (+178.1% to $322.07). The market’s performance was due to the impact of Super Bowl LX.



Last year’s Super Bowl host, New Orleans, registered the most pronounced performance decreases due to a comparison against the 2025 game weekend: occupancy (-22.4% to 57.5%), ADR (-65.4% to $170.46), and RevPAR (-73.1% to $98.08).