CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Negative Yearly Comparisons

ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported negative year-over-year, according to CoStar’s latest data through August 9.

U.S. Hotel Performance
August 3-August 9, 2025
Percentage change from comparable week in 2024
Occupancy: 68.0 percent (down 1.0 percent)
ADR: $159.61 (down 0.6 percent)
RevPAR: $108.47 (down 1.6 percent) 

Among the Top 25 Markets, San Francisco reported the largest increases in each of the three key performance metrics: occupancy (up 12.8 percent to 81.5 percent), ADR (up 8.3 percent to $210.29), and RevPAR (up 22.2 percent to $171.38). The market’s performance was helped by the World Transplant Congress.

Houston recorded the steepest drop in occupancy (down 27.5 percent to 55.3 percent) and RevPAR (down 34.6 percent to $61.38). The decreases are largely due to the elevated displacement demand period that followed Hurricane Beryl in 2024.

