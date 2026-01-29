CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Negative Yearly Comparisons

January calendar stock

ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported negative year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through January 24.

U.S. Hotel Performance
January 18, 2026-January 24, 2026
Percentage change from comparable week in 2025
Occupancy: 53.9 percent (down 0.9 percent)
ADR: $152.64 (down 1.0 percent)
RevPAR: $82.24 (down 1.8 percent) 

Among the top 25 markets, Minneapolis, Minnesota, reported the largest increases in occupancy (up 17.1 percent to 55.6 percent) and RevPAR (up 26.6 percent to $71.27). 

Miami, Florida, saw the highest ADR gain (up 16.1 percent to $297.46), due to the impact of the College Football Playoff National Championship.  

Washington, D.C., reported the most pronounced decreases in ADR (down 46.6 percent to $152.98) and RevPAR (down 53.9 percent to $78.55) with difficult year-over-year comparisons from last year’s Presidential Inauguration. 

