CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Negative Yearly Comparisons

ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported negative year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar‘s latest data through Jan. 10.

U.S. Hotel Performance

January 4, 2026-January 10, 2026

Percentage change from comparable week in 2025

Occupancy: 48.1 percent (down 2.4 percent)

ADR: $142.85 (down 0.9 percent)

RevPAR: $68.69 (down 3.3 percent)

Among the top 25 markets, Tampa, Florida, reported the steepest declines across each of the three key performance metrics: occupancy (down 23.2 percent to 60.9 percent), ADR (down 12.0 percent to $156.81), and RevPAR (down 32.4 percent to $95.44).

San Diego, California, registered the second-largest drops in ADR (9.5 percent to $161.76) and RevPAR (down 22.5 percent to $82.72).

St. Louis, Missouri, saw the highest increases across each of the performance metrics: occupancy (up 18.1 percent to 46.9 percent), ADR (up 14.2 percent to $117.19), and RevPAR (up 34.9 percent to $54.92). The market’s performance was helped by the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

Overall, 16 of the top 25 Mmrkets saw a decrease in RevPAR.