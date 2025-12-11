CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Negative Yearly Comparisons

ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported negative year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar‘s latest data through December 6.

U.S. Hotel Performance
November 30-December 6, 2025
Percentage change from comparable week in 2024
Occupancy: 57.2 percent (down 3.2 percent)
ADR: $160.11 (down 0.5 percent)
RevPAR: $91.57 (down 3.7 percent) 

Among the top 25 markets, Tampa, Florida, reported the steepest decreases across each of the three key performance metrics: occupancy (down 20.5 percent to 66.1 percent), ADR (down 10.2 percent to $155.68), and RevPAR (down 28.7 percent to $102.91). The market’s performance was impacted by the elevated displacement demand period that followed Hurricane Milton in 2024.

Seattle, Washington, registered the second-largest performance declines: occupancy (down 16.4 percent to 55.5 percent), ADR (down 9.8 percent to $143.21), and RevPAR (down 24.6 percent to $79.50).

Overall, 17 of the top 25 markets saw an occupancy drop.

