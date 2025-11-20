CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Negative Yearly Comparisons

ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported negative year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar‘s latest data through November 15.

U.S. Hotel Performance

November 9-November 15, 2025

Percentage change from comparable week in 2024

Occupancy: 60.9 percent (down 4.1 percent)

ADR: $154.41 (down 0.5 percent)

RevPAR: $93.97 (down 4.6 percent)

The Veteran’s Day calendar shift drove a double-digit decline in group demand, resulting in lower performance levels across the United States.

Among the top 25 markets, New Orleans, Louisiana, reported the steepest declines across each of the three key performance metrics: occupancy (down 23.9 percent to 59.4 percent), ADR (down 9.6 percent to $174.13), and RevPAR (down 31.2 percent to $103.42).

Advertisement

Tampa, Florida, registered the second-largest declines in occupancy (down 19.7 percent to 70.0 percent) and RevPAR (down 25.0 percent to $115.66), due to the elevated displacement demand period that followed Hurricane Milton in 2024.