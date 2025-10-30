CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Negative Yearly Comparisons

ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported negative year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar‘s latest data through Oct. 25.

U.S. Hotel Performance

October 19-October 25, 2025

Percentage change from comparable 2024

Occupancy: 66.6 percent (down 3.6 percent)

ADR: $166.36 (down 1.7 percent)

RevPAR: $110.78 (down 5.3 percent)

Among the top 25 markets, Tampa, Florida, reported the steepest occupancy drop (down 24.2 percent to 63.7 percent), due to the elevated displacement demand period that followed Hurricane Milton in 2024.

New Orleans, Louisiana, posted the largest decreases in ADR (down 35.3 percent to $195.39) and RevPAR (down 41.9 percent to $132.94). The market’s performance was affected by a comparison against Taylor Swift’s 2024 Eras Tour dates.

Advertisement

Overall, 21 of the top 25 markets saw an occupancy decline.