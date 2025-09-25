CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Negative Yearly Comparisons

Finance & DevelopmentFinanceCoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Negative Yearly Comparisons
By LODGING Staff

ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported negative year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through Sept. 20

U.S. Hotel Performance
September 14-September 20, 2025
Percentage change from comparable week in 2024
Occupancy: 68.1 percent (down 1.1 percent)
ADR: $168.98 (down 0.3 percent)
RevPAR: $115.12 (down 1.4 percent)

Among the top 25 markets, Houston, Texas, saw the largest drop in occupancy (down 12.3 percent to 60.5 percent) and the second-steepest decline in RevPAR (-20.1% to US$73.89).

New Orleans, Louisiana, reported the steepest declines in ADR (down 11.6 percent to $139.37) and RevPAR (down 22.4 percent to $75.27).

Overall, 17 of the top 25 markets reported an occupancy decline.

