CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Negative Yearly Comparisons

By LODGING Staff

ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported negative year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through Sept. 6.

U.S. Hotel Performance
August 31-September 6, 2025
Percentage change from comparable week in 2024
Occupancy: 57.7 percent (down 0.5 percent)
ADR: $149.52 (down 0.2 percent)
RevPAR: $86.20 (down 0.7 percent) 

Among the Top 25 Markets, Houston recorded the steepest declines in occupancy (-12.4% to 49.8%) and RevPAR (-18.7% to US$53.29). The decreases are largely due to the elevated displacement demand period that followed Hurricane Beryl in 2024.

Houston (-7.1% to US$106.91) and Detroit matched for the largest decrease in ADR (-7.1% to US$119.90). 

St. Louis saw the highest lift in occupancy (+15.7% to 62.1%), while San Francisco reported the largest jumps in ADR (+10.4% to US$188.17) and RevPAR (+24.7% to US$128.70).

