CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Negative Yearly Comparisons

ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported negative year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through Aug. 23.

U.S. Hotel Performance

August 17-August 23, 2025

Percentage change from comparable week in 2024

Occupancy: 65.4 percent (down 1.1 percent)

ADR: $155.09 (down 0.2 percent)

RevPAR: $101.38 (down 1.3 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Houston recorded the steepest declines in occupancy (down 29.3 percent to 53.7 percent) and RevPAR (down 38.1 percent to $58.43). The decreases are largely due to the elevated displacement demand period that followed Hurricane Beryl in 2024.

Chicago reported the largest drop in ADR (down 22.3 percent to $167.40) and the second-steepest decrease in RevPAR (down 19.9 percent to $125.14), due to a comparison against the Democratic National Convention in 2024.