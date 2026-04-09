ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported negative year-over-year comparisons because of the Easter holiday calendar shift, according to CoStar’s latest data through April 4.

U.S. Hotel Performance

March 29, 2026-April 4, 2026

Percentage change from comparable week in 2025

Occupancy: 60.6 percent (down 5.0 percent)

ADR: $160.21 (down 0.1 percent)

RevPAR: $97.02 (down 5.1 percent)

Among the top 25 markets, Anaheim, California, reported the largest increases in occupancy (up 12.5 percent to 75.5 percent) and RevPAR (up 25.8 percent to $164.96).



Miami, Florida, posted the highest rise in ADR (up 24.7 percent to $325.48) and the second-largest lift in RevPAR (up 23.8 percent to $263.60).



The steepest RevPAR declines were seen in Las Vegas, Nevada, (down 34.2 percent to $123.89) and New Orleans, Louisiana (down 23.2 percent to $97.52).



Overall, 20 of the top 25 markets saw a dip in RevPAR.