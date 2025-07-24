Finance & DevelopmentCoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Negative Weekly Comparisons
CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Negative Weekly Comparisons

By LODGING Staff
July calendar

ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported negative year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through July 19.

U.S. Hotel Performance
July 13-July 19, 2025
Percentage change from comparable week in 2024
Occupancy: 71.6 percent (down 2.6 percent)
ADR: $165.49 (down 0.7 percent)
RevPAR: $118.54 (down 3.3 percent) 

Among the Top 25 Markets, San Francisco reported the highest occupancy lift (up 7.8 percent to 77.2 percent).  

Houston recorded the steepest declines in each of the three key performance metrics: occupancy (down 27.6 percent to 59.6 percent), ADR (down 14.7 percent to $115.94), and RevPAR (down 38.3 percent to $69.07). The decreases are largely due to the elevated displacement demand period that followed Hurricane Beryl in 2024. 

Las Vegas registered the second-largest drops in occupancy (down 11.9 percent to 74.3 percent) and RevPAR (down 17.1 percent to $142.62). 

L’Auberge de Sedona Joins Small Luxury Hotels of the World
