CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Negative Weekly Comparisons

ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported negative year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through May 10.

U.S. Hotel Performance

May 4 – May 10, 2025

Percentage change from comparable week in 2024

Occupancy: 64.6 percent (down 2.3 percent)

ADR: $162.57 (down 0.7 percent)

RevPAR: $105.08 (down 3.0 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Philadelphia saw the highest gains in occupancy (up 10.9 percent to 73.0 percent) and RevPAR (up 18.5 percent to $119.68).

The largest increase in ADR (up 10.2 percent to $275.21) was posted in Boston.

San Francisco/San Mateo reported the steepest declines in ADR (down 29.5 percent to $221.05) and RevPAR (down 33.9 percent to $164.07) due to the RSA Conference calendar shift.

New Orleans (down 10.8 percent to 60.6 percent) saw the largest loss in occupancy.