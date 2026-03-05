ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported nearly flat year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through Feb. 28, 2026.

U.S. Hotel Performance

February 22, 2026-February 28, 2026

Percentage change from comparable week in 2025

Occupancy: 62.8 percent (0.0 percent)

ADR: $159.03 (down 0.2 percent)

RevPAR: $99.85 (down 0.2 percent)

Among the top 25 markets, New Orleans, Louisiana, reported the steepest declines in ADR (down 32.6 percent to $160.58) and RevPAR (down 33.7 percent to $100.14), due to a comparison against Mardi Gras in 2025.

New York City saw the largest drop in occupancy (down 12.6 percent to 65.8 percent).

Las Vegas, Nevada, registered the second-steepest decreases in each of the three key performance metrics: occupancy (down 12.0 percent to 72.1 percent), ADR (down 26.9 percent to $171.18), and RevPAR (down 35.7 percent to $123.45).

San Francisco, California, posted the highest gains across each of the three key performance metrics: occupancy (up 20.3 percent to 75.3 percent), ADR (up 12.5 percent to $232.83), and RevPAR (up 35.3 percent to $175.33).