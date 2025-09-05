CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Mostly Positive Yearly Comparisons

Finance & DevelopmentFinanceCoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Mostly Positive Yearly Comparisons
By LODGING Staff

ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported mostly positive year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through Aug. 30.

U.S. Hotel Performance
August 24-August 30, 2025
Percentage change from comparable week in 2024
Occupancy: 63.4 percent (down 0.8 percent)
ADR: $155.87 (up 1.0 percent)
RevPAR: $98.88 (up 0.2 percent) 

Among the Top 25 Markets, Houston recorded the steepest declines in occupancy (down 12.0 percent to 56.3 percent) and RevPAR (down 16.7 percent to $63.48). The decreases are largely due to the elevated displacement demand period that followed Hurricane Beryl in 2024.

Las Vegas reported the largest drop in ADR (down 6.8 percent to $184.28).

St. Louis saw the highest lift in occupancy (up 6.9 percent to 60.7 percent).

