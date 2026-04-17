ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported mostly positive year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through April 11.

U.S. Hotel Performance

April 5, 2026-April 11, 2026

Percentage change from comparable week in 2025

Occupancy: 64.9 percent (down 1.1 percent)

ADR: $165.23 (up 1.5 percent)

RevPAR: $107.16 (up 0.4 percent)

Occupancy decreases were expected with less business and convention travel following the Easter holiday.

Among the top 25 markets, Orlando, Florida, reported the largest occupancy increase (up 7.5 percent to 78.0 percent).

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Miami, Florida, posted the only double-digit jump in ADR (up 14.3 percent to $290.58), while Anaheim, California, registered the highest RevPAR gain (up 12.4 percent to $170.05).

The steepest RevPAR declines were seen in Las Vegas, Nevada (down 26.4 percent to $135.08) and Atlanta, Georgia (down 21.3 percent to $76.03).

Overall, 17 of the top 25 markets saw a dip in RevPAR.