CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Mostly Positive Comparisons

ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported mostly positive year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through August 2.

U.S. Hotel Performance

July 27-August 2, 2025

Percentage change from comparable week in 2024

Occupancy: 69.5 percent (down 0.1 percent)

ADR: $161.00 (up 0.5 percent)

RevPAR: $111.90 (up 0.4 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, San Francisco reported the largest increases in each of the three key performance metrics: occupancy (up 15.5 percent to 81.7 percent), ADR (up 15.4 percent to $218.91), and RevPAR (up 33.2 percent to $178.74). The market’s performance was helped by the start of the World Transplant Congress.

Houston recorded the steepest drop in occupancy (down 19.3 percent to 61.2 percent) and RevPAR (down 25.3 percent to $69.99). The decreases are largely due to the elevated displacement demand period that followed Hurricane Beryl in 2024.