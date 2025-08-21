CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Mostly Negative Yearly Comparisons

ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported mostly negative year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through Aug. 16.

U.S. Hotel Performance

August 10-August 16, 2025

Percentage change from comparable week in 2024

Occupancy: 66.3 percent (down 0.9 percent)

ADR: $157.51 (up 0.4 percent)

RevPAR: $104.50 (down 0.5 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Seattle saw the highest increases in occupancy (up 7.5 percent to 83.9 percent) and RevPAR (up 10.9 percent to $178.62).

Houston recorded the steepest drop in occupancy (down 24.0 percent to 57.2 percent) and RevPAR (down 27.1 percent to $66.84). The decreases are largely due to the elevated displacement demand period that followed Hurricane Beryl in 2024.



New Orleans reported the second-largest declines in occupancy (down 13.7 percent to 45.0 percent) and RevPAR (down 17.2 percent to $53.82).