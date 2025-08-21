CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Mostly Negative Yearly Comparisons

ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported mostly negative year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through Aug. 16.
U.S. Hotel Performance
August 10-August 16, 2025
Percentage change from comparable week in 2024
Occupancy: 66.3 percent (down 0.9 percent)
ADR: $157.51 (up 0.4 percent)
RevPAR: $104.50 (down 0.5 percent)
Among the Top 25 Markets, Seattle saw the highest increases in occupancy (up 7.5 percent to 83.9 percent) and RevPAR (up 10.9 percent to $178.62).
Houston recorded the steepest drop in occupancy (down 24.0 percent to 57.2 percent) and RevPAR (down 27.1 percent to $66.84). The decreases are largely due to the elevated displacement demand period that followed Hurricane Beryl in 2024.
New Orleans reported the second-largest declines in occupancy (down 13.7 percent to 45.0 percent) and RevPAR (down 17.2 percent to $53.82).