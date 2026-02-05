CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Mostly Negative Yearly Comparisons

ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported mostly negative year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through January 31.

U.S. Hotel Performance

January 25, 2026-January 31, 2026

Percentage change from comparable week in 2025

Occupancy: 54.0 percent (down 4.3 percent)

ADR: $150.55 (up 0.2 percent)

RevPAR: $81.37 (down 4.0 percent)

Among the top 25 markets, Nashville, Tennessee, reported the largest occupancy increase (up 24.1 percent to 71.0 percent) as well as the steepest decline in ADR (down 13.8 percent to $140.49). The market’s performance was due to the impact of Winter Storm Fern, as hotels offered discounted rates to help displaced residents.

Minneapolis, Minnesota, saw the highest RevPAR gain (up 18.9 percent to $67.26).

Las Vegas, Nevada, registered the most pronounced decreases in occupancy (down 10.4 percent to 69.0 percent) and RevPAR (down 14.2 percent to $116.44).