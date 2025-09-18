CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Mostly Negative Yearly Comparisons

ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported mostly negative year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through Sept. 13.

U.S. Hotel Performance

September 7-September 13, 2025

Percentage change from comparable week in 2024

Occupancy: 65.4 percent (down 1.8 percent)

ADR: $162.71 (up 0.1 percent)

RevPAR: $106.43 (down 1.7 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Anaheim registered the steepest decreases across each of the three key performance metrics: occupancy (down 15.4 percent to 70.6 percent), ADR (down 10.5 percent to $212.16), and RevPAR (down 24.2 percent to $149.80). The market’s declines were due to a comparison against the dates of RE+24.

Washington, D.C. saw the second-largest performance drops: occupancy (down 11.7 percent to 67.8 percent), ADR (down 7.4 percent to $198.85), and RevPAR (down 18.3 percent to $134.77).

Overall, 16 of the Top 25 Markets reported an occupancy decline.