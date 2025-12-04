CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Mixed Yearly Comparisons

ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported mixed year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar‘s latest data through November 29.

U.S. Hotel Performance

November 23-November 29, 2025

Percentage change from comparable week in 2024

Occupancy: 49.8 percent (down 1.0 percent)

ADR: $141.31 (up 0.2 percent)

RevPAR: $70.42 (down 0.7 percent)

Markets affected by Hurricane Milton and Helene in 2024 impacted overall U.S. performance comparisons.

Among the top 25 markets, Tampa, Florida, reported the steepest declines across each of the three key performance metrics: occupancy (down 21.0 percent to 54.4 percent), ADR (down 9.8 percent to $138.84), and RevPAR (down 28.7 percent to $75.50). The market’s performance was impacted by the elevated displacement demand period that followed Hurricane Milton in 2024.

San Francisco, California, registered the largest increases in occupancy (up 11.4 percent to 48.0 percent) and RevPAR (up 14.9 percent to $77.47).