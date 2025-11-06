CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Mixed Yearly Comparisons

ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported mixed year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through Nov. 1.

U.S. Hotel Performance

October 26-November 1, 2025

Percentage change from comparable week in 2024

Occupancy: 59.3 percent (down 2.6 percent)

ADR: $156.09 (up 0.4 percent)

RevPAR: $92.54 (down 2.3 percent)

Among the top 25 markets, Tampa, Florida, reported the steepest occupancy drop (down 24.6 percent to 60.5 percent), due to the elevated displacement demand period that followed Hurricane Milton in 2024.

New Orleans, Louisiana, posted the largest decreases in ADR (down 23.9 percent to $168.61) and RevPAR (down 38.3 percent to $104.29). The market’s performance was due to a comparison against the back half of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, as well as a midweek conference.

Advertisement

San Francisco, California, registered the highest increases across each of the three key performance metrics: occupancy (up 13.8 percent to 71.5 percent), ADR (up 17.0 percent to $231.17), and RevPAR (up 33.1 percent to $165.31).