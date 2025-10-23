CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Mixed Yearly Comparisons

ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported mixed year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar‘s latest data through Oct. 18.

U.S. Hotel Performance

October 12-October 18, 2025

Percentage change from comparable 2024

Occupancy: 68.5 percent (down 2.4 percent)

ADR: $173.14 (up 1.7 percent)

RevPAR: $118.65 (down 0.7 percent)

Among the top 25 markets, San Francisco, California, reported the highest increases in each of the three key performance metrics: occupancy (up 10.2 percent to 83.4 percent), ADR (up 68.1 percent to $368.79), and RevPAR (up 85.3 percent to $307.40). The market’s performance was lifted by Dreamforce 2025.

Tampa, Florida, recorded the largest occupancy drop (down 23.2 percent to 63.5 percent), due to the elevated displacement demand period that followed Hurricane Milton in 2024.

Miami, Florida, saw the steepest declines in ADR (down 27.2 percent to $178.62) and RevPAR (down 32.7 percent to $120.96). The decreases were due to a comparison against Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour dates and Adobe MAX 2024.