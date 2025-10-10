CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Mixed Yearly Comparisons

ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported mixed year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through Oct. 4.

U.S. Hotel Performance

September 28-October 4, 2025

Percentage change from comparable week in 2024

Occupancy: 63.7 percent (down 3.0 percent)

ADR: $160.62 (up 2.7 percent)

RevPAR: $102.37 (down 0.4 percent)

Among the top 25 markets, Tampa reported the largest declines in occupancy (down 30.0 percent to 57.9 percent) and RevPAR (down 35.5 percent to $81.84).

Miami registered the steepest drop in ADR (down 8.1 percent to $150.78).

Las Vegas reported the highest increases in each of the three key performance metrics: occupancy (up 8.7 percent to 81.7 percent), ADR (up 37.1 percent to $234.52), and RevPAR (up 49.0 percent to $191.60). The market’s performance was helped by PACK Expo 2025.

Overall, 18 of the top 25 markets reported an occupancy decline.