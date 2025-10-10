CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Mixed Yearly Comparisons

By
LODGING Staff
-

ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported mixed year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through Oct. 4.

U.S. Hotel Performance
September 28-October 4, 2025
Percentage change from comparable week in 2024
Occupancy: 63.7 percent (down 3.0 percent)
ADR: $160.62 (up 2.7 percent)
RevPAR: $102.37 (down 0.4 percent) 

Among the top 25 markets, Tampa reported the largest declines in occupancy (down 30.0 percent to 57.9 percent) and RevPAR (down 35.5 percent to $81.84).  

Miami registered the steepest drop in ADR (down 8.1 percent to $150.78). 

Advertisement

Las Vegas reported the highest increases in each of the three key performance metrics: occupancy (up 8.7 percent to 81.7 percent), ADR (up 37.1 percent to $234.52), and RevPAR (up 49.0 percent to $191.60). The market’s performance was helped by PACK Expo 2025.

Overall, 18 of the top 25 markets reported an occupancy decline.

Previous articleWorldHotels President Expresses Confidence in Future Growth
Next articleBWH Hotels Shares Development Updates at Annual Convention
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR