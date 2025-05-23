CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Mixed Yearly Comparisons

ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported mixed year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through May 17.

U.S. Hotel Performance

May 11 – May 17, 2025

Percentage change from comparable week in 2024

Occupancy: 67.2 percent (down 0.4 percent)

ADR: $166.31 (up 1.3 percent)

RevPAR: $111.80 (up 0.9 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Detroit saw the highest gains in each of the three key performance metrics–occupancy: 70.4 percent (up 11.4 percent), ADR: $142.83 (up 13.2 percent), and RevPAR: $100.54 (up 26.1 percent).

The steepest decline in occupancy was seen in Houston (down 11.3 percent to 60.0 percent).

Atlanta posted the largest losses in ADR (down 6.8 percent to $128.06) and RevPAR (down 13.5 percent to $85.59).