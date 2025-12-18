CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Mixed Yearly Comparisons

ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported mixed year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar‘s latest data through December 13.

U.S. Hotel Performance

December 7-13, 2025

Percentage change from comparable week in 2024

Occupancy: 58.6 percent (down 1.6 percent)

ADR: $156.46 (up 0.4 percent)

RevPAR: $91.76 (down 1.1 percent)

Among the top 25 Markets, New Orleans, Louisiana, reported the steepest decreases in ADR (down 18.3 percent to $146.70) and RevPAR (down 29.9 percent to $83.92). The market’s performance was affected by a comparison against the 2024 Society of Health-System Pharmacists Midyear Clinical Meeting & Exhibition.



Tampa, Florida, saw the largest drop in occupancy (down 4.3 percent to 72.6 percent).

Washington, D.C., registered the second-steepest declines in ADR (down 12.9 percent to $172.40) and RevPAR (down 24.2 percent to $115.92).