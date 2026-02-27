ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported positive year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through Feb. 21, 2026.

U.S. Hotel Performance

February 15, 2026-February 21, 2026

Percentage change from comparable week in 2025

Occupancy: 62.2 percent (up 3.1 percent)

ADR: $164.56 (up 3.0 percent)

RevPAR: $102.35 (up 6.2 percent)

Among the top 25 markets, New Orleans, Louisiana, reported the largest increases in ADR (up 14.4 percent to $225.77) and RevPAR (up 31.4 percent to $177.42). The market’s performance was helped by Mardi Gras.

Las Vegas, Nevada, saw the highest lift in occupancy (up 20.0 percent to 83.3 percent) and the second-largest gain in RevPAR (up 28.6 percent to $152.79). Several events pushed the market’s performance, including the WVC Annual Conference, MAGIC Las Vegas, and PROJECT Las Vegas.

Boston, Massachusetts, registered the steepest declines across each of the three key performance metrics: occupancy (down 14.4 percent to 56.1 percent), ADR (down 6.7 percent to $158.28), and RevPAR (down 20.1 percent to $88.75).