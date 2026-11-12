ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported positive year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through November 7.

U.S. Hotel Performance

November 1-November 7, 2026

Percentage change from comparable week in 2025

Occupancy: 65.1 percent (up 1.4 percent)

ADR: $168.35 (up 3.2 percent)

RevPAR: $109.55 (up 4.7 percent)

Among the top 25 markets, St. Louis, Missouri, reported the highest increases in occupancy (up 7.5 percent to 68.5 percent) and RevPAR (up 18.6 percent to $97.73). The market hosted the 18th Church of God in Christ International Holy Convocation.

Miami, Florida, reported the largest ADR lift (up 11.6 percent to $245.59).

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Overall, 15 of the top 25 markets posted a RevPAR increase. Total U.S. performance was mainly driven by markets outside of the top 25, with a RevPAR gain of 7.1 percent.