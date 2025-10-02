CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Continues to Report Negative Yearly Comparisons

Finance & DevelopmentFinanceCoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Continues to Report Negative Yearly Comparisons
By LODGING Staff

ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported negative year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through Sept. 27.

U.S. Hotel Performance
September 21-September 27, 2025
Percentage change from comparable week in 2024
Occupancy: 65.6 percent (down 4.2 percent)
ADR: $166.48 (down 2.5 percent)
RevPAR: $109.15 (down 6.6 percent)

Among the top 25 markets, Las Vegas reported the largest declines in each of the three key performance metrics: occupancy (down 23.0 percent to 66.1 percent), ADR (down 20.1 percent to $195.31), and RevPAR (down 38.5 percent to $129.04).

New Orleans reported the second-steepest performance declines: occupancy (down 21.1 percent to 48.4 percent), ADR (down 14.9 percent to $131.54), and RevPAR (down 32.8 percent to $63.65).

Overall, 21 of the top 25 markets reported an occupancy decline.

