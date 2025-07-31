ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported negative year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through July 26.

U.S. Hotel Performance

July 20-July 26, 2025

Percentage change from comparable week in 2024

Occupancy: 71.5 percent (down 0.7 percent)

ADR: $164.88 (down 0.1 percent)

RevPAR: $117.88 (down 0.8 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, St. Louis reported the highest occupancy lift (up 5.7 percent to 70.9 percent).

Houston recorded the steepest declines in each of the three key performance metrics: occupancy (down 19.7 percent to 61.1 percent), ADR (down 7.7 percent to $117.02), and RevPAR (down 25.9 percent to $71.54). The decreases are largely due to the elevated displacement demand period that followed Hurricane Beryl in 2024.