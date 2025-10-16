ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported mixed year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through Oct. 11.

U.S. Hotel Performance

October 5-October 11, 2025

Percentage change from comparable week in 2024

Occupancy: 69.1 percent (down 1.9 percent)

ADR: $171.88 (up 2.6 percent)

RevPAR: $118.75 (up 0.6 percent)

The latter half of the week was positively impacted by the Yom Kippur calendar shift.

Among the top 25 markets, San Francisco reported the highest increases in occupancy (up 11.8 percent to 80.2 percent) and RevPAR (up 24.7 percent to $183.88). The market’s performance was helped by Fleet Week.

New York City posted the largest lift in ADR (up 11.9 percent to $441.34) and was the only market to see the metric exceed US$400.

The steepest RevPAR declines were recorded in Las Vegas (down 21.3 percent to $178.82) and New Orleans (down 18.7 percent to $120.47).