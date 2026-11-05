ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported positive year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through October 31.

U.S. Hotel Performance

October 25-October 31, 2026

Percentage change from comparable week in 2025

Occupancy: 61.8 percent (up 4.3 percent)

ADR: $164.95 (up 5.2 percent)

RevPAR: $101.88 (up 9.7 percent)

Among the top 25 markets, Tampa, Florida, saw the highest rise in occupancy (up 15.9 percent to 69.5 percent) and the second-largest RevPAR increase (up 25.4 percent to $114.31). The market’s performance was helped by the World Series.

New Orleans, Louisiana, reported the highest gains in ADR (up 16.2 percent to $196.08) and RevPAR (up 32.2 percent to $137.86), with performance helped by several conferences at the beginning of the week.

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Overall, 20 of the top 25 markets posted a RevPAR increase.