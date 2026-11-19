ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported positive year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through November 14.

U.S. Hotel Performance

November 8-November 14, 2026

Percentage change from comparable week in 2025

Occupancy: 64.5 percent (up 6 percent)

ADR: $164.85 (up 6.5 percent)

RevPAR: $106.37 (up 12.9 percent)

U.S. airport hotels saw the largest performance gains among location types due to the flight disruptions that started on Friday, November 13. RevPAR in that segment grew 38.4 percent and 29.2 percent on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Among the top 25 markets, New Orleans, Louisiana, reported the highest occupancy increase (up 13.9 percent to 67.6 percent). The market’s performance was helped by the We Belong Here Festival.

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Miami, Florida, registered the largest gains in ADR (up 22.3 percent to $256.11) and RevPAR (up 32.2 percent to $215.46). The market hosted E1 Miami GP and the Miami Beach Polo World Cup.

Oahu Island, Hawaii, was the only market to report a RevPAR decline (down 14.3 percent to $185).