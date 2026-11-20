Photo Credit: CoStar and Tourism Economics

ARLINGTON, Virginia—CoStar and Tourism Economics made significant upward adjustments to growth projections in the final U.S. hotel forecast revision of 2026.

For 2026, projected gains in average daily rate (ADR) and revenue per available room (RevPAR) were upgraded 0.7 percentage points and 1.5 percentage points, respectively. Occupancy was lifted to 63.6 percent—a 0.5 percentage point lift from the previous forecast.

Similar adjustments were made for 2027: occupancy (up 0.7 ppts), ADR (up 0.2 ppts), and RevPAR (up 0.6 ppts).

Statements From Leadership

“Travel momentum carried into the autumn months, prompting another round of upgrades to the forecast,” said Amanda Hite, STR president. “The industry continues to outperform, with total year-to-date demand coming in above the pre-pandemic high and an annual total on pace for an all-time record. Nearly half of that demand growth year to date has occurred in the past two months despite consumers facing persistent inflation. Once we get further into next year, growth is expected to normalize as economic uncertainty and tougher comparisons create greater headwinds.”

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“We expect a supportive backdrop for U.S. travel in 2027. AI-led business investment is lifting growth, and equity gains should keep supporting higher-income travelers, though elevated inflation is squeezing other households,” said Aran Ryan, director of industry studies at Tourism Economics. “Group travel and a gradual international recovery add support. Still, the forecast faces risks, including an AI-led equity downturn and a potential government shutdown at the end of 2026.”

“Similar to the top-line metrics, GOP gains are expected to moderate in 2027,” said Hite. “Slower growth in A&G and utilities should bring total expense growth more in line with inflation, while slightly stronger revenue growth supports continued margin expansion.”