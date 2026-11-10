ARLINGTON, Virginia—U.S. hotel performance showed positive year-over-year comparisons, according to September 2026 data from CoStar.

U.S. Hotel Performance

September 2026 (percentage change from August 2025)

Occupancy: 66.9 percent (up 5.4 percent)

ADR: $171.69 (up 5.3 percent)

RevPAR: $114.80 (up 11 percent)

The year-over-year RevPAR increase was the highest for any month since February 2023.

Among the top 25 markets, New Orleans, Louisiana, reported the highest increases in occupancy (up 10.1 percent to 53.3 percent) and RevPAR (up 25.5 percent to $83.77).

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Miami, Florida, posted the largest ADR lift (up 14.1 percent to $168.86).

Las Vegas, Nevada (down 3.5 percent to $142.37) and Phoenix, Arizona (down 0.4 percent to $88.71) were the only major markets to show a RevPAR decline.